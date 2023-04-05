News

DHQ dismisses fears over UN fighting vehicles in Edo

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Head- quarters (DHQ) has dismissed fears over the presence of some military fighting vehicles painted in United Nations (UN) co- lours, saying Nigeria is not under threat that will war- rant the UN to deploy troops to the country.

Acting Director of De- fence Information Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau said this in a statement in reaction to viral videos showing UN Peace- keeping fighting vehicles in Edo State.

The military explained that the vehicles were being moved to Warri Port from where they will join a United Nations Interim Security Force for the Abyei Mission in Southern Sudan.

Gusau said: “The Defence Headquarters hereby states that presently, Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations peacekeeping operations, the most recent is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, Southern Sudan.

The Mission is commanded by a Nigerian, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

“It should be noted that the UN doesn’t have its own troops, rather it enters into agreements with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions.

“Therefore, it is imperative to state emphatically that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri Port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with our troops who were inducted into the UNISFA Mission last month.

“The Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor wishes to assure Nigerians that our nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops on our soil.”

