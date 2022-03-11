DHQ: Fighting troops killed over 100 terrorists, bandits in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said over a 100 suspected terrorists, and bandits were killed by fighting forces during operations that lasted between February 24 and March 10 across theatres of operation. This was as it noted that at least 174 terrorist elements, including their family members, surrendered to the State during the period under review. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosures at the regular bi-weekly operational briefing held in Abuja. He maintained that over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in conjunction with other security agencies, had tackled the various security challenges besetting the nation. “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai within the last 2 weeks sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam State West Africa Province Terrorists and other criminal element in the theatre of operations. “The troops operational efforts yielded significant results in some locations in the North East such as: Mandara Mountain, Kwatara hill, Fadagwe Village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area, Hawul Village and Mallam Fatori in Biu Local Government Area all in Borno State.”
Related Articles
Obaseki lauds Edo people, dedicates success of ward-to-ward campaign to God
Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has rounded off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign across the 192 wards in the state, expressing his gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support during the campaign rallies. The governor, who rounded off the rallies […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ambassador Akin Fayomi: Nigeria needs secure domestic environment for robust foreign policy
A former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, has advised the federal government to make effort in securing the domestic environment if it must have a robust and vibrant engagement on the foreign scene, saying that success at foreign diplomacy is based on a healthy local front. Projecting into the New Year […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Disquiet as new automobile duties, levies take off in February
As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) expect an official communication from the Ministry of Finance on the implementation of the 2020 Finance Act on new duties and levies on imported vehicles next week, there is some level of disquiet some stakeholders have said that the government’s decision would further choke the local automobile industry while some […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)