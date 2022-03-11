News Top Stories

DHQ: Fighting troops killed over 100 terrorists, bandits in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said over a 100 suspected terrorists, and bandits were killed by fighting forces during operations that lasted between February 24 and March 10 across theatres of operation. This was as it noted that at least 174 terrorist elements, including their family members, surrendered to the State during the period under review. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosures at the regular bi-weekly operational briefing held in Abuja. He maintained that over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in conjunction with other security agencies, had tackled the various security challenges besetting the nation. “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai within the last 2 weeks sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam State West Africa Province Terrorists and other criminal element in the theatre of operations. “The troops operational efforts yielded significant results in some locations in the North East such as: Mandara Mountain, Kwatara hill, Fadagwe Village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area, Hawul Village and Mallam Fatori in Biu Local Government Area all in Borno State.”

 

