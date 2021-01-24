DHQ: How air strikes neutralised scores of suspected bandits

News

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that several suspected armed bandits were killed during an air operation on a forest in Kaduna State over the weekend.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure in a statement.

“The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralized several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State,” Enenche said.

 

According to him: “The operation was executed yesterday, January 23, 2021, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20Km West of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.
“…after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

 

“Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State.

 

“The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them. Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries.

 

“…aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits.”

