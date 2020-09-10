News

DHQ: How Benue milita leader, Gana, was killed by troops

Posted on

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the death of wanted “militia leader” in Benue State ,Terwase Akwaza, saying “Gana”, as he was commonly referred to, was killed during an encounter with troops within the Gboko general area of the state.
This is the first time the military high command in Abuja, will speak on the killing of ‘Gana’.
Akwaza, who was said to be on his way to Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday, September 7, where he was billed to embrace the state’s amnesty programme, was killed by troops, after a years of hiding from the law.
Addressing the matter on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said 40 suspected members of Gana’s gang, were captured.
This was as he added that arms and ammunition were also recovered during the encounter
“…On 8 September 2020, troops of Operation Ayem Akpatuma III killed a militia leader Terwase Akwaza alias Gana during an encounter with troops around Gboko in Benue State.
“Forty members of his gang were also captured alongside arms and ammunition,” Enenche stated.
Meanwhile, the coordinator has insisted that ongoing operations across various theatres, were yielding commendable results.

