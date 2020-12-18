News

DHQ: How credible intels helped troops to rescue 344 abducted schoolboys

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji effected the rescue of 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, through credible intelligence.
New Telegraph recalls that the military, through the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche had, on Wednesday, promised to rescue the kidnapped schoolboys unhurt.
Enenche also assured during the weekly briefing on operational gains of the military across theatres, that no casualty had been recorded, contrary to some reports.
In a statement on the release of the abductees, the DMO’s coordinator said the successful operation was undertaken on Thursday, December 17.
This was as the two-star General conveyed the commendation of the military high command to the troops, whole also thanking members of the public, who volunteered the actionable information that facilitated the rescue of the anductees.
“Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020,” Enenche said.
According to him: “The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.
“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.
“The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

One year after, Abia sacks 5,666 teachers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

One year after they were allegedly employed by the Abia State government, about 5, 666 teachers were yesterday kicked out of the system by the government without any form of severance entitlement. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier in the year set up a committee to investigate an alleged employment of teachers without waiver by the […]
News

Compulsive internet use can cause emotional issues in teens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said internet addiction in teenagers could lead to difficulty regulating emotions.   According to the findings of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Emotion,’ compulsive internet use has more severe effects on “effortful” forms of emotion regulation such as difficulties pursuing life goals and understanding one’s emotions.   The paper […]
News

Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump on Friday hailed developments in the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus as he delivered his first public remarks since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, even as he refuses to concede the election. Trump spoke from the the Rose Garden as the nation sets records for confirmed cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: