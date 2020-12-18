DHQ: How credible intels helped troops to rescue 344 abducted schoolboys

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji effected the rescue of 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, through credible intelligence.

New Telegraph recalls that the military, through the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche had, on Wednesday, promised to rescue the kidnapped schoolboys unhurt.

Enenche also assured during the weekly briefing on operational gains of the military across theatres, that no casualty had been recorded, contrary to some reports.

In a statement on the release of the abductees, the DMO’s coordinator said the successful operation was undertaken on Thursday, December 17.

This was as the two-star General conveyed the commendation of the military high command to the troops, whole also thanking members of the public, who volunteered the actionable information that facilitated the rescue of the anductees.

“Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020,” Enenche said.

According to him: “The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.

“The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.”

