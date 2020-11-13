DHQ: Intels-based operations working

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from hideouts. According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North-West, and other ongoing military actions to deny enemies of state freedom of action.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at the regular briefings held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, to provide update on military operations across the country.

Enenche, who conveyed the Military High Command’s commendation to the troops, explained that kinetic operations were continuing side-by-side with the focus on intelligence- based efforts. “In the North-West, our operations have become intelligence-based; shifting more to intelligence-based operations.

“We have upped our game now in the area of intels, and we are achieving success. “The deduction from this is that our operations are shifting to be more intelligence- based in all the zones, especially the North- West,” Enenche said. Specifically, the two-star General said the development had facilitated the clampdown on collaborators of kidnappers, bandits, gun runners and other criminal suspects.

He said in the last one week (November 5 to 11), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies across the country, have recorded significant gains in their crime fighting and crime prevention mandate. For instance, the DMO’s coordinator disclosed that: “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have sustained various aggressive operations in the North- West zone of the country successfully.

“In one of the operations conducted on 8 November 2020, troops of Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence on movement of suspected gun runners at Tangaza Town in Sokoto State arrested two suspects, named Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Usman Janare. Items recovered include one Light Machine Gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle.

“In continuation of our efforts in the fight against terrorism in the North- East, several land and air operations were conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies with significant results. During the period, troops recorded laudable successes in both land and air operations,” he said.

