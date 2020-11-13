News Top Stories

DHQ: Intels-based operations working

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from hideouts. According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North-West, and other ongoing military actions to deny enemies of state freedom of action.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, yesterday, at the regular briefings held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, to provide update on military operations across the country.

Enenche, who conveyed the Military High Command’s commendation to the troops, explained that kinetic operations were continuing side-by-side with the focus on intelligence- based efforts. “In the North-West, our operations have become intelligence-based; shifting more to intelligence-based operations.

“We have upped our game now in the area of intels, and we are achieving success. “The deduction from this is that our operations are shifting to be more intelligence- based in all the zones, especially the North- West,” Enenche said. Specifically, the two-star General said the development had facilitated the clampdown on collaborators of kidnappers, bandits, gun runners and other criminal suspects.

He said in the last one week (November 5 to 11), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies across the country, have recorded significant gains in their crime fighting and crime prevention mandate. For instance, the DMO’s coordinator disclosed that: “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have sustained various aggressive operations in the North- West zone of the country successfully.

“In one of the operations conducted on 8 November 2020, troops of Operation Accord acting on credible intelligence on movement of suspected gun runners at Tangaza Town in Sokoto State arrested two suspects, named Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Usman Janare. Items recovered include one Light Machine Gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle.

“In continuation of our efforts in the fight against terrorism in the North- East, several land and air operations were conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies with significant results. During the period, troops recorded laudable successes in both land and air operations,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]
News

Police parade 126 suspects for jailbreak, looting, robbery in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin A total of 126 suspects arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command were on Wednesday paraded for their involvement in alleged jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery in the wake of the hoodlums’ attacks in parts of the capital town of Benin during the #EndSARS protest in the state.Commissioner of Police in […]
News

Hoodlum loot FCT’s largest warehouse in Gwagwalada

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Few days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State said there was no hoarded palliative items within the nation’s capital, hoodlums yesterday broke into one of the largest warehouses in Gwagwalada Area Council, carting away bags of rice and other food items with CACOVID labels. This development cameon the heels of the recent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: