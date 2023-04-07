DHQ: Interim government unconstitutional, not applicable

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described calls for possible formation of an interim government in the country as “mischievous,” insisting that the practice is unconstitutional and not “applicable,” in the instant case. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the declaration at the bi-weekly briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), said as a democratic nation, the Constitution does not envisage the practice of any government other than that which derives its authority and legitimacy through periodic elections.

During the parley, which covered operational exploits of troops across the six geopolitical zones of the country from March 23, to April 6, the Defence spokesman reiterated the readiness of troops to continue to deny non-state actors freedom of action. Asked to comment on the raging interim government debate, the twostar general wondered why some individuals will be contemplating such a contraption when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

“On the issue of the interim national government, I don’t know why people are bringing up this; it is rather unfortunate. Election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced the presidentelect,” Danmadami said, adding: “It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue, but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government. “So, I think people are just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know about it. “The constitution does not provide for an interim national government; that is the point that the Presidency has been hammering, and so that is the stand. “It is not our stand because that is what the Constitution says. It is unconstitutional. So anything that is unconstitutional, as far as I am concerned, it’s not applicable.”

