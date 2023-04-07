News Top Stories

DHQ: Interim government unconstitutional, not applicable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described calls for possible formation of an interim government in the country as “mischievous,” insisting that the practice is unconstitutional and not “applicable,” in the instant case. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the declaration at the bi-weekly briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), said as a democratic nation, the Constitution does not envisage the practice of any government other than that which derives its authority and legitimacy through periodic elections.

During the parley, which covered operational exploits of troops across the six geopolitical zones of the country from March 23, to April 6, the Defence spokesman reiterated the readiness of troops to continue to deny non-state actors freedom of action. Asked to comment on the raging interim government debate, the twostar general wondered why some individuals will be contemplating such a contraption when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

“On the issue of the interim national government, I don’t know why people are bringing up this; it is rather unfortunate. Election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced the presidentelect,” Danmadami said, adding: “It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue, but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government. “So, I think people are just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know about it. “The constitution does not provide for an interim national government; that is the point that the Presidency has been hammering, and so that is the stand. “It is not our stand because that is what the Constitution says. It is unconstitutional. So anything that is unconstitutional, as far as I am concerned, it’s not applicable.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Group seeks re-election for Kalu, Abaribe, Ndume, 11 other lawmakers

Posted on Author Chukwu David

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called for reelection of 14 federal lawmakers to the National Assembly due to what they termed, effective representation. Those being canvassed for reelection include the Senate Chief Whip, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Ali Ndume and 11 others. The group, Coalition of Media and Civil Society […]
News

Gbajabiamila congratulates Maikyau, NBA president

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) on his assumption of office as the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Gbajabiamila said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, that Maikyau is a senior and experienced lawyer and his election […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power play within PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Johnson Ayantunji

The People Democratic Party (PDP), may have kicked started the journey to 2023 with the recent whistle-stop to the South West embarked on by Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, even as the imposing stature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar still looms large over those eying the party’s plum ticket.   Last week, the […]

Leave a Reply