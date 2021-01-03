DHQ: Military air strikes destroy BHTs’ settlement, logistics store

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that a new settlement established by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BhTs) at Mana Waji in Borno State, was destroyed by targeted air strikes on Friday. Specifically, the DHQ stated that the settlement served as the terrorist elements’ logistics store, where weapons and other items were kept. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the attack also left scores of the insurgents dead, with many others fleeing with varying degrees of injuries.

Enenche further noted that the development would seriously affect the capacity of the insurgents, as the location was where attacks were planned and executed. “Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements operating in the North East Zone of the Country with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their structures and logistics store.

“The latest of these was achieved yesterday, 1 January 2021, at Mana Waji in Borno State where the BHTs set up a new settlement. “The air strikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks,” the DMO coordinator said.

