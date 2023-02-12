News Top Stories

DHQ: Military can’t truncate democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has warned political actors against making inciting comments, vowing that “agents of destabilization” will be invited for questioning by relevant law enforcement agencies. The Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, who issued the warning in a statement, yesterday, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) would never contemplate the disruption of the nation’s democracy, under any guise whatsoever. Though, the military spokesperson did not mention any name but Sunday Telegraph reports that the Director (New Media) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was quoted to have alleged, in a tweet, that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, met with “serving military Generals” during the week.

“There are reports that @ atiku had a secret meeting with serving military Generals in Abuja on Thursday. If true, it is troubling and has implications. What was the purpose? “Why would a presidential candidate be having secret meetings with soldiers 14 days before the election?

“Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in our beloved country under the auspices of an ING? “Knowing that he has no chance of winning the election, is Atiku now working with some members of the cabal, a handful of treacherous and unpatriotic technocrats at CBN and in the private sector and rogue elements in the ‘deep state’ to effect this demonic hidden agenda?”, Fani-Kayode was quoted to have said. While debunking the claim, the DDI reiterated the professionalism of the military, saying such disposition would not allow its engagement in unconstitutional conduct. He, therefore, urged the public to disregard such claims, which he insisted was “wicked” and “malicious”, to say the least.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire. “The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity. “It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy”, the one-star General said. He added: “Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims. “The general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Flood: Panic as dangerous animals overrun Delta communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Dangerous animals, such as crocodiles, pythons are causing panic as residents in flooded communities in some parts of Delta State are living in fear as the disaster has now assumed a new twist. This has come as the flood has overran the popular East-West road, trapping trucks and other road users and vehicles, laden with […]
News

Senate orders NECO to show payment of N7.2bn exam materials

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, gave the National Examination Council (NECO) 24 hours to show evidence of payment of N7.2 billion examination materials between January and June 2017. The Senate Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC) chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, gave the ultimatum, following the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF). The report of the […]
News

Flooding: Buhari asks Senate to approve N820bn supplementary budget for 2022

Posted on Author flooding

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve N819.5 billion as the supplementary budget for 2022 to fix the critical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, destroyed by floods. The request was contained in a letter to the upper house read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Wednesday’s plenary. According to Buhari, the loan is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica