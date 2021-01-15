News

DHQ: Military impounds smuggled fertiliser from Cameroon

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday revealed that the troops of Operation Delta Safe on January 9, impounded 1,184 bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser on Effiat Waterways in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen on the activities of the Armed Forces between January 7 and 13, 2021.

Enenche said the impounded fertilisers were intercepted in a large-woode boat suspected to have been smuggled from Cameroon with two suspects on board. According to him, the suspects and items are currently in the custody of the Operation Delta Safe and would be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authorities for further action.

Enenche, who stated that the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) had a policy on the use of fertilisers in the country due to criminal usage of the product other than agriculture, added that the policy prohibited individuals from bringing in fertilisers and selling the product to individuals. He said: “Also, while fertilisers are majorly for agricultural purposes, the possibility of their being acquired by criminal gangs, terrorists and militants for sinister purposes cannot be disregarded. “This is why fertilisers have remained a potential component for the fabrication of explosives owing to its content of ammonium nitrate. Furthermore, the impounded fertilisers could pose a security threat considering the current security challenges in the country.”

