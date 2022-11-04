News

DHQ: Military, security agencies won’t allow criminals freedom of action

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed the resolve of the military and other security agencies to go after terrorists and other criminal elements wherever they maybehiding, inordertoguaranteesecurity and public safety across the country. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen Jimmy Akpor, who made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing in Abuja, assured that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs are safe forall forms of legitimate activities. According to the DDI, troops and other law enforcement operatives have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action on daily basis, through arrests and killings across the country.

Speaking on the recent security alert issued by the United States Embassy, Akpor said even before the advisory, the Department of State Services (DSS) had released a statement warning of plansbyterrorists toattack some areas, and the need for vigilance by members of the public. “Beforethealert, thereare government institutions that areestablishedtocaterforthe environment; to ensure that we all live our lives, and for us to live our dreams. People have been working. The Armed Forces is there, the Police is there, the Department of State Services and otherPara-militaryagencies. “They are not just established for fun.

They are established to carry out specific constitutional roles, which they have been carrying out. So, even before the (security) alert, most of what had been happening, was intelligencedriven. “And, you don’t have to see what the intelligence people are doing. They do a lot, but we do not see because most of their activities are (intelligence- driven). And you don’t have to dependonanyforeignpowerfor space to be kept safe. “Your institutions are capable, they are solid, and they will continue to do their best day and night to keep the environment safe. Also speaking, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, said a lot of gains were recorded in the last two weeks (October 20 – October/ November 3) as troops intensified operations across theatres, using the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila hails FG, military over release of Abuja-Kaduna train hostages

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the federal government and the military even as he expressed joy at the release of the remaining 23 hostages of the ill-fated AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also urged Nigerians […]
News

Alleged fraud: I needsix weeks to recover before attending trial, says Maina

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday said he needed about six weeks to recover before he could attend trial in court. Maina, who was speaking from his hospital bed in a video, which surfaced on Thursday, said he was not trying to evade trial, according to an online […]
News

Ukraine military plane with 14 on board crashes near Kyiv

Posted on Author Reporter

    The emergencies service in Ukraine on Thursday revealed that a Ukrainian military plane with 14 people on board crashed south of Kyiv. According to the service, the number of people that died from the incident that occured about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv can not be ascertained. This is coming at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica