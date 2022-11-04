DHQ: Military, security agencies won’t allow criminals freedom of action

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed the resolve of the military and other security agencies to go after terrorists and other criminal elements wherever they maybehiding, inordertoguaranteesecurity and public safety across the country. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen Jimmy Akpor, who made the disclosure, yesterday, at an operational briefing in Abuja, assured that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs are safe forall forms of legitimate activities. According to the DDI, troops and other law enforcement operatives have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action on daily basis, through arrests and killings across the country.

Speaking on the recent security alert issued by the United States Embassy, Akpor said even before the advisory, the Department of State Services (DSS) had released a statement warning of plansbyterrorists toattack some areas, and the need for vigilance by members of the public. “Beforethealert, thereare government institutions that areestablishedtocaterforthe environment; to ensure that we all live our lives, and for us to live our dreams. People have been working. The Armed Forces is there, the Police is there, the Department of State Services and otherPara-militaryagencies. “They are not just established for fun.

They are established to carry out specific constitutional roles, which they have been carrying out. So, even before the (security) alert, most of what had been happening, was intelligencedriven. “And, you don’t have to see what the intelligence people are doing. They do a lot, but we do not see because most of their activities are (intelligence- driven). And you don’t have to dependonanyforeignpowerfor space to be kept safe. “Your institutions are capable, they are solid, and they will continue to do their best day and night to keep the environment safe. Also speaking, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, said a lot of gains were recorded in the last two weeks (October 20 – October/ November 3) as troops intensified operations across theatres, using the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches

