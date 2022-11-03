DHQ: Military, security agencies won’t allow criminals freedom of action

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed the resolve of the military, and other security agencies to go after terrorists and other criminal elements wherever they may be hiding, in order to guarantee security and public safety across the country.

Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, who made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing in Abuja, assured that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environment are safe for all forms of legitimate activities.

According to the DDI, troops, and other law enforcement operatives have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action on daily basis, through arrests and killings across the country.

Speaking on the recent security alert issued by the United States embassy, Akpor said even before the advisory, the Department of State Services (DSS) had released a statement warning of plans by terrorists to attack some areas, and the need for vigilance by members of the public.

