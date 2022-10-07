News

DHQ: National Power elements deployed to free abducted train passengers

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said the deployment of elements of national power facilitated the release/freedom of the last batch of Abuja/Kaduna train passengers abducted by suspected terrorists on March 28. New Telegraph reports that the release of the remaining (twenty-three) hostages was announced, Wednesday, by a presidential committee tagged, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, set up for the purpose. Speaking at the bi-weekly operational briefing at the DHQ, the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said the military will continue to deploy both kinetic,and nonkinetic measures in ongoing operations across theatres.

Attempts to get details of the rescue operation did not yield result, as Akpor explained that the committee was a “high-powered” one, hence the mission was done in utmost “secrecy”. He said: “We have what we call elements of national power, and talking about elements of national power you have natural and social elements and these elements can be deployed separately or combined to achieve national objective. ”You know that this was a very high powered committee and there was a lot of secrecy about how they went about deploying those elements of national power to ensuring that the last batch was released.”

 

Our Reporters

