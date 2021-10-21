News

DHQ: No right-thinking Nigerian will join #EndSARS protest

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said Nigerians were better informed and won’t be taken for a ride a second time as activists marked the one year of the #EndSARS anniversary. Director Defence Information Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, in a terse statement, stated that no one in their right sense would heed the call to gather again, considering the wanton destruction that attended the #EndSARS protest one year ago.

Sawyerr said: “Do you think that with what the citizens went through during the unfortunate saga which saw wanton looting, destruction of public infrastructure, burning of private buildings, killing of police officers and men. “Also nobody will allow hoodlums to have a free day molesting innocent citizens, anyone in his right mind would contemplate heeding to the voice of sponsored agents for gathering again?

