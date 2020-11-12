DHQ: Our intels-based operations yielding maximum success

…more criminal suspects, collaborators arrested

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from their hideouts.

According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North West, and other ongoing military actions to deny enemies of state freedom of action.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at the regular briefings held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, to provide update on military operations across the country.

Enenche, who conveyed the Military High Command’s commendation to the troops, explained that kinetic operations were continuing side-by-side with the focus on intelligence-based efforts.

“In the North West, our operations have become intelligence-based; shifting more to intelligence-based operations.

“We have upped our game now in the area of intels, and we are achieving success.

“The deduction from this is that, our operations are shifting to be more intelligence-based in all the zones, especially the N/West,” Enenche said.

Specifically, the two-star General said the development had facilitated the clampdown on collaborators of kidnappers, bandits, gun runners and other criminal suspects.

He said in the last one week (November 5 to 11), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies across the country, have recorded significant gains in their crime fighting and crime prevention mandate.

