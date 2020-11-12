News

DHQ: Our intels-based operations yielding maximum success

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…more criminal suspects, collaborators arrested

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the focus on intelligence-based operations across theatres, was yielding maximum effect, with the arrests of more criminal elements and their collaborators from their hideouts.
According to the DHQ, tremendous success was being recorded in the operations against suspected bandits in the North West, and other ongoing military actions to deny enemies of state freedom of action.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at the regular briefings held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, to provide update on military operations across the country.
Enenche, who conveyed the Military High Command’s commendation to the troops, explained that kinetic operations were continuing side-by-side with the focus on intelligence-based efforts.
“In the North West, our operations have become intelligence-based; shifting more to intelligence-based operations.
“We have upped our game now in the area of intels, and we are achieving success.
“The deduction from this is that, our operations are shifting to be more intelligence-based in all the zones, especially the N/West,” Enenche said.
Specifically, the two-star General said the development had facilitated the clampdown on collaborators of kidnappers, bandits, gun runners and other criminal suspects.
He said in the last one week (November 5 to 11), the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies across the country, have recorded significant gains in their crime fighting and crime prevention mandate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

55 female students test positive for COVID-19 in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-five students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19, a joint statement by the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service has announced. The cases were recorded after 314 persons including students and staff of the school were tested. 259 persons, however, tested negative, reports broadcastghana.net. The statement noted […]
News

Useni kicks against move to regulate social media in Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has condemned the move to regulate the social media in Nigeria. Useni, an elder statesman and a pillar of the Arewa Consultative Forum and North Central People’s Forum disclosed this during an inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union […]
News

2013: APC chieftain warns members over struggle for ticket in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member of Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Senator John Udoedghe has warned members of the party in Akwa Ibom State to stop fighting over 2023 governorship ticket, saying he remains the authentic candidate for the party in the next election in the state.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: