DHQ: Personnel monitoring CCTV not asleep during NDA attack

The Defence Headquarters yesterday denied claims that military personnel monitoring the closed-circuit television at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) were fast asleep when the attack on the facility happened. It also said a board of enquiry has been constituted to ascertain the incidents that led to the security breach. The DHQ disclosed this in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr. An online news platform had reported that officers in the CCTV monitoring room at the NDA had slept off while the marauders operated. Dispelling the claim in a statement, the DHQ said the military personnel are trained and dedicated to their duties. It read: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a news publication by an online news media claiming that personnel on duty at the NDA CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of one other officer.”

