DHQ: Personnel monitoring CCTV not asleep during NDA attack

The Defence Headquarters yesterday denied claims that military personnel monitoring the closed-circuit television at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) were fast asleep when the attack on the facility happened. It also said a board of enquiry has been constituted to ascertain the incidents that led to the security breach. The DHQ disclosed this in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr. An online news platform had reported that officers in the CCTV monitoring room at the NDA had slept off while the marauders operated. Dispelling the claim in a statement, the DHQ said the military personnel are trained and dedicated to their duties. It read: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a news publication by an online news media claiming that personnel on duty at the NDA CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of one other officer.”

Dangote Refinery to create 250,000 jobs

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has disclosed that the 650,000 barrels per day project will create jobs for not less than 250,000 Nigerians when completed next year. Group Executive Director, Strategy and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, told reporters at the site that the refinery had potential to turn around […]
Exclusive: Insurgency, others: CoAS summons commanders, GOCs

Barely 48 hours after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, is set to receive briefings from Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commanders, General Officers Commanding, as well as other strategic senior officers.   According to highly-placed military sources, the briefings will prepare the ground for the changes […]
Igboho: Why Adeboye’s son died, others like him will lose wives, children

  Yoruba Cultural Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has attributed the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye to the failure of his father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, to back the agitation for the creation of Oduduwa Republic. Igboho said this in a […]

