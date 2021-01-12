DHQ: Terrorism has been checkmated in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said terrorism had been “checkmated” in the country.

To validate its claim, the military said cases of suicide bomb attacks, audacious attacks by extremist elements, among other tendencies, were no longer tenable.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who made the claim during an interview session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While terrorism may have been tamed to the barest minimum, the same may not be said of insurgency, as exemplified in pockets of violent attacks on communities and other vulnerable targets in the North-East.

One of such was the recent violent attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) on Zabarmari town in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, where over 40 farmers were killed.

According to the agency, the DMO’s coordinator said that since 2015, the Federal Government and the military had contained the potency of terrorist activities across the country, particularly in the North- East. Enenche said that the initial delay in tackling the evil act, made it gain potency, as was seen in the seizing and occupation of territories in the troubled North-East region.

“The issue of bombings that even spread to other places like Abuja, Kano, Niger and Kogi states, including their slipper cells no longer exist. “What about suicide bombing, which is one of the signs of terrorism? It was rife and even at our checkpoints they come and detonate bombs as well as public gatherings; all these have been nipped properly.

“If you put all these together, I can tell you that terrorism has been checkmated. “However, the signs are still there with isolated action here and there; common with terrorism,” he said.

Enenche said history has shown that terrorism “is a very resilient type of enemy activity,” adding that the type of terrorism in Nigeria is not “a smart one,” but rooted in the state of mind of a group of people. He stated that immediate and remote causes had turned Boko Haram and ISWAP into hybrid threats.

According to him, the actual terrorism started about 10 years ago, it gained momentum and, as it were, the state actors then were not clear about the motive, because of other issues that came up.

The spokesperson said the actions of the Federal Government and the military since 2015 had greatly checkmated the intensity of terrorist activities across the country and the North-East in particular. The DMO Coordinator said the Armed Forces of Nigeria will deal with all forms of insecurity confronting the nation headon in 2021.

Enenche said that the military would continue to improve on its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to rid the nation of insecurity. He said that securing the nation was a task that must be done, adding that everything including health, agriculture and economy depended on security.

“What we are doing is that we are using all possible approaches to tackle the security challenges.

“We are facing it headon so that Nigerians should expect that banditry will reduce, terrorism will continuously be diminished to appreciable level.

“For economic sabotage, the armed forces, particularly the navy are deploying platforms to enhance detection of economic crimes particularly in our plain waters. “On the whole, we are going to be very proactive,” he said.

