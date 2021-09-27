News

DHQ: Terrorists relied on foreign network during attack on troops’ location

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Monday, confirmed a daring attack on a military location at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State by suspected terrorists on Sunday, saying “there were some level of casualties recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter”.

 

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that the terrorists used telecommunication network from a neighbouring country to execute the attack.

 

He added that scores of the attackers, who came in their numbers, were taken out, with many escaping with varying degrees of injuries.

This came against the backdrop of suspension of services by telecoms providers in parts of Zamfara,and Sokoto states.

Nonetheless, the DDI assured that the security situation has since been stabiised, after a reinforcement by troops.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with other security agencies, successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State,” the defence spokesperson said.

According to him: “The failed attack, which took place at about 5:30am, 26 September 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic was swiftly repelled by troops.

“The aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits.

“The attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from a neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

“However, the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.”

