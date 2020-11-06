News

DHQ: There's decline in criminal activities in North-West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said there was a decline in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the North-West as troops intensified clearance operations in the zone.

This was as the military further noted that operations across the various theatres were being revved up with a view to denying criminal elements freedom of action anywhere in the country. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General John Enenche, made this disclosure at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja. The briefing provided an update on military operations across the theatres, between October 30 and November 4.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with attendant results,” the coordinator said. He said: “In continuation of intensive clearance operations in the North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record serial successes against armed bandits with significant results. “The period in focus witnessed decline in criminal activities in the zone.

However, within the period under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity reacted swiftly to a distress call about bandit’s activities that attacked Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. “The gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray while three bandits were neutralised by the troops as several others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Related Articles
News

Ex-President Gbagbo barred from Ivorian elections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Constitutional Court in Cote d’Ivoire has barred the former president, Laurent Gbagbo, and former prime minister, Guillaume Soro, from running in the presidential election next month. The electoral commission had already said that anyone with a criminal record would be disqualified, reports the BBC. Both men have convictions. Earlier, protests broke out in […]
News

150,000 participate in survey on youth job aspirations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have commenced a nation-wide campaign to comprehend the aspirations of young Nigerians on decent work. To this end, more than 150,000 young Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones […]
News

Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again bemoaned a situation where the adverse impact of oil exploration activities is felt by the people of the state, while other people are benefiting from the outcome of the production. The governor, who, therefore, called for a reversal of the situation, described as “unfair and unjust” […]

