DHQ: There’s decline in criminal activities in North-West

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said there was a decline in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the North-West as troops intensified clearance operations in the zone.

This was as the military further noted that operations across the various theatres were being revved up with a view to denying criminal elements freedom of action anywhere in the country. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General John Enenche, made this disclosure at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja. The briefing provided an update on military operations across the theatres, between October 30 and November 4.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with attendant results,” the coordinator said. He said: “In continuation of intensive clearance operations in the North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record serial successes against armed bandits with significant results. “The period in focus witnessed decline in criminal activities in the zone.

However, within the period under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity reacted swiftly to a distress call about bandit’s activities that attacked Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. “The gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray while three bandits were neutralised by the troops as several others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

