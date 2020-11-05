DHQ: There’s decline in criminal activities in N’West

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said there was a decline in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the North West, as troops intensified clearance operations in the zone.

This was as the military further noted that operations across the various theatres were being revved up, with a view to denying criminal elements freedom of action anywhere in the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosures at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja.

The briefing provided an update on military operations across the theatres, between October 30 and November 4.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with attendant results,” the coordinator said.

He said: “In continuation of intensive clearance operations in the North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record serial successes against armed bandits with significant results.

“The period in focus witnessed decline in criminal activities in the zone. However, within the period under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity reacted swiftly to a distress call about bandit’s activities that attacked Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight forcing them to withdraw in disarray while three bandits were neutralized by the troops as several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“During the exploitation phase, two additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Equally, three women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued.”

He, however, regretted that a brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers, in the heat of the encounter.

Meanwhile, the military has urged troops to remain firm and decisive in the prosecution of the mandate of protection of lives and property of citizens, even as it solicited for continuous support and understanding by members of the public.

