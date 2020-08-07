DHQ to US: Nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Barely forty eight hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters yesterday said there was nothing new about the development.

It will be recalled that Commander of AFRICOM, Major-General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on Tuesday, noting that the terrorist groups had expanded their hold on Mali, and also spread to northern Burkina Faso, with noticeable attacks on infrastructure. However, the military had said that it had earlier raised the concerns, adding that efforts were ongoing to neutralise all threats to national security and sovereignty of Nigeria. Reacting to the alarm at a press conference held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja,, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said: “It was the Nigerian military that raised the alarm of movement of terrorists from the Middle East to West Africa and is conscious of it”.

According to him: “Our attention being drawn to the fact that terrorists from other zones are coming here; I think it would be good for us to keeping records of events as they unfold. “For me, this is not the first time they are raising such an alarm; the alarm is as old as maybe five or 10 years and the armed forces and the country are conscious of it. “When the conflict in Libya was declared officially ended, which did not end, what happened? It was we, our NIA (National Intelligence Agency), state service and all that raised the information that this people are moving.

