News

DHQ to US: Nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

Barely forty eight hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters yesterday said there was nothing new about the development.

It will be recalled that Commander of AFRICOM, Major-General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on Tuesday, noting that the terrorist groups had expanded their hold on Mali, and also spread to northern Burkina Faso, with noticeable attacks on infrastructure. However, the military had said that it had earlier raised the concerns, adding that efforts were ongoing to neutralise all threats to national security and sovereignty of Nigeria. Reacting to the alarm at a press conference held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja,, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said: “It was the Nigerian military that raised the alarm of movement of terrorists from the Middle East to West Africa and is conscious of it”.

According to him: “Our attention being drawn to the fact that terrorists from other zones are coming here; I think it would be good for us to keeping records of events as they unfold. “For me, this is not the first time they are raising such an alarm; the alarm is as old as maybe five or 10 years and the armed forces and the country are conscious of it. “When the conflict in Libya was declared officially ended, which did not end, what happened? It was we, our NIA (National Intelligence Agency), state service and all that raised the information that this people are moving.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari commends Pakistan for strong military ties with Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Nigeria and Pakistan which he said were characterized by extensive Military-to- Military engagement. Speaking at the virtual farewell meeting with Major-General Waqar Kingravi (rtd), the out-going Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, President Buhari described Nigeria- Pakistani relationships as wide and far-reaching, going […]
News Top Stories

Senate: Akpabio blackmailing us over NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The war of words between the National Assembly members and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract awards, yesterday, worsened, with the Senate describing Akpabio’s allegation as a cheap blackmail and fallacy of the highest order.   The position of the Senate was expressed by the Chairman, […]
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: