News

DHQ to US: There’s nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

Barely 48 hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters has said there was nothing new about the development.
Recall that the Commander of AFRICOM, Major General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on Tuesday, noting that the terrorist groups had expanded their hold on Mali, and also spread to Northern Burkina Faso, with noticeable attacks on infrastructure
However, the military has said that it had earlier raised the concerns, adding that efforts were ongoing to neutralise all threats to national security and sovereignty of Nigeria.
Reacting to the alarm at a press conference held at the DHQ in Abuja, Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said: “It was the Nigerian military who raised the alarm of movement of terrorists from the Middle East to West Africa and is conscious of it”.
According to him: “Our attention being drawn to the fact that terrorists from other zones are coming here; I think it would be good for us to be keeping records of events as they unfold.
“For me, this is not the first time they are raising such an alarm; the alarm is as old as maybe five or 10 years and the armed forces and the country are conscious of it.
“When the conflict in Libya was declared officially that it ended, which did not end, what happened? It was we, our NIA (National Intelligence Agency), state service and all that raised the information that this people are moving.
“Have we not captured foreigners among the people that have been terrorizing us in this country?
“So, it is just like a call to keep doing what you are doing, so the general public should know that the security agencies are on top of that one.”
Meanwhile, the DHQ has maintained that troops have continued the aggressive clearance operations in troubled zones of the country, especially the North East, North-West, as well as North Central.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Probing loans taken by FG could scare away investors – Amaechi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The ongoing investigations of loans taken by the Federal Government could send the wrong signal to the lenders, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi has said. Amaechi made the observation at an investigative hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements in Abuja. He said the investigation could cause […]
News

Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]
News

NDDC: PDP insists on Akpabio’s sack, disbandment of IMC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the corruption saga rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to also disband the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, noting that some officials of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: