DHQ: Troops capture terrorists’ enclave in Sambisa

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops on a special operation on Thursday captured Camp Zairo, a terrorists’ enclave in the dreaded Sambisa Forest.

The disclosure was made, Friday, by the Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko.

“On or about 0900hrs on 24 March 2022 the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a Special Operation codenamed OP Desert Sanity captured the terrorist stronghold of Ukuba/Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest,” Onyeuko said.

According to him: “In what could be described as a blitzkrieg, the troops routed the terrorists and captured their enclave. The terrorists fled the camp leaving behind their heavy weapon arsenal.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment including 1x Main Battle Tank, 1x 155mm Bofors Gun, 1xTrailer,1x122mm Gun, 2x105mm Gun, 1x Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) fighting vehicle, 1x MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, 1x Mack Trailer as well as large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists.

“Further exploitation is on-going. The capture of the terrorists’ stronghold of Camp Zairo is a major setback to the terrorist criminals.

“The military High Command commends the ever conquering troops of Operation Hadin Kai for this immense success.”

