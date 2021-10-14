DHQ: Troops impound cannabis worth N17m in Kaduna

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops conducting clearance and other forms of military operations in parts of Kaduna State, “impounded” cannabis sativa worth over N17 million.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, operations across other theatres have since been revved-up, leading to the degrading of the potency of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements testing the will of the state.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have continued to maintain vigilance and dominate the operational theatre with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“Although the theatre was relatively calm, some incidents were recorded in some locations during troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations within the period.

“Some of the troops’ kinetic operations led to the arrest of criminal elements, recovery of arms/ammunition and livestock as well as impounding of drugs among other items.

“Troops’ swift response to distress calls also helped in thwarting/foiling as well as repelling of criminal elements and rescue of victims within the period. Some of these incidents were recorded in different villages and towns in Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Kanke, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos LGAs within Plateau State.

“In Kaduna State, significant incidents were also recorded in some villages and towns in Jama;a, Zangon Kataffat; Sanga, Kaura, and Lere LGAs,” the one-star General stated.

He added that: “Cumulatively, a total of 570 parcels and 7 wraps of cannabis sativa worth N17,100,000:00 were impounded.”

