News

DHQ: Troops impound cannabis worth N17m in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops conducting clearance and other forms of military operations in parts of Kaduna State, “impounded” cannabis sativa worth over N17 million.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the regular operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, operations across other theatres have since been revved-up, leading to the degrading of the potency of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements testing the will of the state.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have continued to maintain vigilance and dominate the operational theatre with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“Although the theatre was relatively calm, some incidents were recorded in some locations during troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations within the period.

“Some of the troops’ kinetic operations led to the arrest of criminal elements, recovery of arms/ammunition and livestock as well as impounding of drugs among other items.

“Troops’ swift response to distress calls also helped in thwarting/foiling as well as repelling of criminal elements and rescue of victims within the period. Some of these incidents were recorded in different villages and towns in Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Kanke, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos LGAs within Plateau State.

“In Kaduna State, significant incidents were also recorded in some villages and towns in Jama;a, Zangon Kataffat; Sanga, Kaura, and Lere LGAs,” the one-star General stated.

He added that: “Cumulatively, a total of 570 parcels and 7 wraps of cannabis sativa worth N17,100,000:00 were impounded.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ISIS’ infiltration: We’re reviewing actions over threat – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military has said that actions were being reviewed at the highest level, to forestall possible infiltration of any of the country’s territories by suspected tterrorist elements. It vowed that no part of the country will be opened to such vulnerability, as its commitment to sustain the inviolability and sovereignty of the nation, remains unwavering. […]
News

How I will handle IPOB – Buhari  

Posted on Author Reporter

Wale Elegbede President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the separatist and proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has tentacles almost everywhere, just as he vowed to stop them from a further reign of terror in the South-East. Speaking on Thursday during a recorded AriseTV interview, President Buhari said he has given orders to the military […]
News

Ondo Assembly shuns court order, bars reinstated lawmakers from House

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Notwithstanding an order of the Appeal Court, compelling the Ondo State House of Assembly to reinstate suspended lawmakers by allowing them to resume legislative duties without hindrance, the lawmakers were yesterday barred from entering the Assembly’s complex. The lawmakers, who arrived at the main gate of the state legislature, were prevented from gaining entrance by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica