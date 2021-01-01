DHQ: Troops kill 2,403 criminals, nab 1,910 suspects

864 kidnap victims rescued l22.8m

litres of PMS, 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude recovered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other ongoing operations across the six geo-political zones of the country killed a total of 2,403 suspected terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements between March 18 and December 30. Also within the period under review, 1,910 other non-state actors were arrested across theatres for various offences, even as 864 kidnap victims were rescued from their abductors.

This was as the military further noted that an estimated 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS, otherwise known as petrol, as well as 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil, were recovered by troops battling economic sabotage in the South-South and South-West zones. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure yesterday, at a briefing to provide records of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operations for the year, held at the DHQ in Abuja.

Established in March, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) was saddled with the responsibility of providing weekly updates on military operations across the various theatres. Enenche said since its establishment, the DDMO has worked assiduously to meet its mandate; to manage military operations information from all theatres of operation across the country. While conveying the commendation of the military high command to fighting forces, Enenche pledged the readiness of the military to redouble efforts. “…

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, from 18th March to 30th December 2020 neutralized 2,403 criminal elements across the country. This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during air strikes. “Troops also rescued a total of 864 kidnapped victims across the country.

In addition, a total of 9,684,797 litres of stolen AGO and 33,516,000 litres of DPK were recovered. “Equally, 1,910 criminal elements were arrested and large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment were recovered during the period. “Furthermore, a total of 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS were recovered by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Enenche said. He said the aggressive operations, which culminated in string of successes, also witnessed recoveries of arms and ammunition by troops.

The two-star General further stated that the efforts and sacrifices of the gallant officers and men of the military, as well as other security agencies that conduct these operations, have remained progressive. He said: “Additionally, troops recovered a total of 3,594 rounds of ammunition and 14 assorted rifles. Also, within the period, a total of 23 illegal refining sites were immobilized, while 15 boats and 23 trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested.

“In the same vein, within the period, 35 kidnapped victims were rescued, while 48 arrests were made.” On non-kinetic efforts, the coordinator said: “In addition to the kinetic operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria carried out non-kinetic operations in form of Civil Military Cooperation Activities (CIMIC). A total of 92 boreholes were sunk for host communities and 16 schools and worship centres were renovated across the country.

“Additionally, 16 clinics and dispensaries were constructed and donated, including buses to host communities. Moreover, the Armed Forces of Nigeria constructed roads, installed transformers and solar power equipment in some host communities. “The military also fostered several stakeholders and reconciliation meetings between hostile communities and carried out medical outreaches.”

Like this: Like Loading...