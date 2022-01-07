DHQ: Troops killed 1, 910 criminal elements in 8 months

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said no fewer than 1, 910 suspectedterrorists, bandits, and othercriminalelementswere killed between May, 2021 and January. This was as it noted that at least 24,059 insurgents, including their family members, surrendered to troops during the period under review. Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja, maintained that fighting forces across theatres, had demonstrated resilience and doggedness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s determination to reassert the authority of the state. According to the two-star General, over 14 million litres of illegally-refined diesel, as well as kerosene, were recovered during the period under review.

While warning the enemies of state against continuing on the path of criminality, the DMO called for renewed collaboration between security agencies and the public, in a bid to restore peace across the state. He insisted that in the last eight months, aggressive clearance, ambush and other operationshavepushedthenon- state actors to the fringes, with thousands of them surrendering.

“In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 20 May 2021 to 6 January 2022 neutralized 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits and robbers as well as kidnappers across the country,” Onyeuko said. According to him: “This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during air strikes within the period. “Troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnapped victims across the country.

“Furthermore, within the period in focus, troops made a cumulative total recoveries of thirteen million, two hundred and one thousand, three hundred (13,201,300) litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and three million, nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand (3,969,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene. “Also, 38,582 barrels and six million, four hundred and ninety-one thousand (6,491,000) litres of stolen crude oil as well as eleven million, six hundred and fiftynine thousand, five hundred (11,659,500) litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handed appropriately.”

