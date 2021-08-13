News

DHQ: Troops killed 156 enemies of state in two weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said at least 156 suspected terrorists, bandits as well as members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), were killed by troops between July 29 and August 12. Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Ben Onyeuko, made the disclosure during an operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters, in Abuja. According to Onyeuko, the development followed the renewed commitment by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to fight all forms of criminality until sustainable peace was achieved across the country.

This was as he assured that ongoing military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country will continue, until peace and order were restored. Onyeuko, therefore, vowed the resolve of the military to take the fight to the door steps of enemies of state, with a view to denying them freedom of action.

He said: “The intensity of these operations has yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno Towns as well as Maiduguri – Baga Road, Maiduguri – Damboa Road and Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel Road. “Operations were also carried out at Kayamri and Mairari villages as well as Monguno and Kukawa Towns, all in Borno State. Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ ISWAP terrorists, three terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

