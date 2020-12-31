DHQ: Troops killed 2,403 criminal suspects, nabbed 1,910 others in 2020

…rescued 864 kidnap victims

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other ongoing operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, killed 2,403 suspected terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements between March 18 and December 30.

Also within the period under review, 1,910 other non-state actors were arrested across theatres for various offences, even as 864 kidnap victims were rescued from their abductors.

This was as the military further noted that an estimated 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS, as well as 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil, were recovered by troops battling economic sabotage in the South South and South West zones.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosire, Thursday, at a briefing to provide records of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operations for the year, which held at the DHQ in Abuja.

Established in March, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), was saddled with the responsibility of providing weekly updates on military operations across the various theatres.

Enenche said since its establishment, the DDMO has worked assiduously to meet its mandate; to manage military operations’ information from all theatres of operation across the country.

While conveying the commendation of the military high command to fighting forces, Enenche pledged the readiness of the military to redouble its efforts

