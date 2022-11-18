News

DHQ: Troops recover N15m from terrorists, logistics suppliers in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops recovered over fifteen million naira from terrorist elements and their logistics suppliers during operations conducted in the North East and North West theatres between November 3 and 17. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) across the six geo-political zones of the country.

While noting that dozens of terrorists were killed in the course of the kinetic operations, the senior officer assured that troops were intensifying onslaught on enemies of state, in a bid to deny them freedom of action. “In the past two weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded. “On 3 November 2022, troops arrest a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist logistic supplier who has been on troops watch list at his residence in Damboa Town Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

 

