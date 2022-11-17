News

DHQ: Troops recover N15m from terrorists, logistics suppliers in two weeks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said troops recovered over N15 million from terrorist elements and their logistics suppliers during operations conducted in the North East and North West theatres between November 3 and 17.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly briefing on operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) across the six geo-political zones of the country.

While noting that dozens of terrorists were killed in the course of the kinetic operations, the senior officer assured that troops were intensifying onslaught on enemies of state, in a bid to deny them freedom of action.

“In the past two weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

“On 3 November 2022, troops arrest a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist logistic supplier who has been on troops watch list at his residence in Damboa Town Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

CSOs seek probe of defence, security budgets from 2015 till date

Posted on Author Reporter

  …commend Buhari for huge investment in critical sector Amidst the worsening security situation in the country, a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on relevant anti-graft and law enforcement agencies in the country to, undertake a comprehensive investigation of defence and security budgets between 2015 and 2022. The group wants the focus […]
News Top Stories

2023: I’m in presidential race to rescue Nigeria –Saraki

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki has said he is in the 2023 presidential race to rescue Nigeria from its numerous problems. The former Senate President, who formally joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, promised to make a difference if elected. The former Kwara State governor, who la-mented insecurity, poverty […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG, Senate disagree on funding for Army

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government and the Senate Committee on Army yesterday disagreed on the place of funding and equipping of the Nigeria Army and the worsening insecurity being witnessed across the country.   The disagreement came to the fore at a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, representatives of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica