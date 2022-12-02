DHQ: Troops recover stolen crude, others worth N471m in 2 weeks

TheDefenceHeadquarters (DHQ) has said that ongoing operations to frustrate economic sabotage in the South South region of the country, have resulted in the recovery/ seizure of stolen crude oil and other products worth N471,205,425.00. This was as the military further stated that over nineteen million naira was recovered during similar operations to deny terrorist elements freedom of action in parts of the North. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at an operational briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the feat was achieved between November 17 and December 1.

“Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe has sustained kinetic operation geared towards sustaining a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive and deny criminals the oppotunity to carry out their illegal oil theft activites in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States respectively. “Cumulatively, between 17 Novemberto1December2022, the land and maritime component of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 81 illegal refining sites, 254 storage tanks, 173 cooking ovens, 118 dugout pits, and 36 wooden boats.”

“Equally, troops recovered 1,060,500 litres of crude oil, 391,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 11 cars, 6 tankers, 8 pumping machines, 3 motorcycles, 2 outboard engines, 1 tricycle, and 5 AK47 rifle loaded with 10m rounds of 7.62mm special, while 81 criminal elements were also apprehended during the various operations.”

