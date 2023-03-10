DHQ: Troops recovered 83 AK 47, other rifles in 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said ongoing military operations across the various theatres of operation to deny enemies of state freedom of action, resulted in the recovery of no fewer than 83 firearms, including AK 47. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj- Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing, said fighting forces achieved the feat between February 23 and March 9.

He added that during the period under review, 1,332 suspected terrorists, including their family members, surrendered to the superior firepower of troops in the North East general area. While assuring that the gains will be sustained, the two-star general solicited the continuous support and cooperation of members of the public, through the provision of timely/actionable information.

His words: “Notably, on February 24, troops while on fighting patrol to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves around villages in Abadam and Bama local government areas of Borno State, recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 24 AK47 magazines, 200 rounds of LMG ammunition, 36 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one LMG link, 2 training rifles, 2 Dane guns, one 36 hand grenade, one AK47 rifle block and slide, and 2 motorcycles.

“On the same day, based on credible intelligence, troops while on ambush position apprehended a Boko Haram terrorists’ commander alongside his wife and four children at Gwoza Town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops recovered 2 AK47 loaded with 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier, 10 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and one mobile phone. “Also, on March 3, troops conducted fighting patrol to terrorists’ enclaves in Afnori and Mallam Fatori general area in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, but made no contact with the terrorists.

“Troops equally neutralised eight terrorists, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members, comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations.” On ongoing efforts to contain economic sabotage in the South South zone, he noted: “Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and other operations in the South South region of the country have continued to sustain the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta through aggressive patrols, raids and clearance operations among other activities. “On March 6, troops conducted cordon and search operation at the residence of a community leader within Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. “Following the operation, troops arrested two suspects and recovered three locally-made guns, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 G3 rifle magazines, 1 G3 rifle butt and 1 cleaning rod.”

