DHQ: Troops recovered stolen crude, products worth N128m in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said ongoing operations to tame economic sabotage in the South South geo-political entity, resulted in the recovery/destruction of stolen crude, diesel and other products worth N128, 260,990.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing held in Abuja, said the operations by troops of Operation Delta Safe covered a period between January 26, and February 9.

According to the military operations’ spokesperson, the period under review showed steady gains made by troops across the six geo-political zones of the country, where kinetic and non-kinetic operations are conducted simultaneously.

Apart from the successes recorded by troops in the South of the country, the two-star General further noted that insurgents, bandits and other enemies of state in the North have either been neutralised, or arrested.

This is even as he revealed that hundreds of the non-state actors, including their family members, have continued to surrender to the state, as a consequence of the superior power of the military, as well as other security agencies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...