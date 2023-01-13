DHQ: Troops seize stolen crude, other products worth N810m

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops of Operation Delta Safe seized stolen crude oil, automotive gas oil (AGO) and other illegal productsworthN810,957,475.00between December 22, 2022 and January 12, 2023. It added that within the periodunderreview, fighting forces undertaking counterinsurgency operation in the North East recovered 19 drums of AGO (diesel) and five drums of premium motor spirit (petrol).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at the regular operational briefing in Abuja, restated the resolve of the military to contain criminal elements across all theatres of operation in the country.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, 1,075 cooking ovens, 343 storage tanks, 154 dugout pits and 28 wooden boats. Troops also recovered 2 barges, 7 tankers, 56 cars, 12 pumping machines, 1 outboard engine, 1 speedboat, 1 tug boat, 7 motorcycles and 1 tricycle.

“Additionally, troops equally recovered 854,500 litres of crude oil, 1,055,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 2,000 litres of dual purpose kerosene, 1 AK47 rifle, while 19 suspected economic saboteurs were also arrested. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“It is worth mentioning that the sum of 810,957,475.00 were denied oil thieves. “Equally, the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operation over Okomabio, identified as illegal refining site, which was observed to be active with white and blue coloured makeshift tents. “Consequently, the location was targeted and bombarded with several illegal refining equipment destroyed, thereby deterring oil thieves from operating within the Niger Delta region of the country,” Danmadami explained. On the ongoing counterterrorism operation in the North East general area, he said: “Cumulatively, within the last three weeks, troops recovered 21 AK47 rifles, 4 FN rifles, three locallymade pump action guns, five locally-made pistols, 3 PKT machine guns, 124 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 140mm bomb, 1 UXO 81mm mortar bomb, 3 RPG tubes and bombs, 5 x 36 hand grenade, 5 Dane guns and 5 FN magazines. “Other items recovered were: 19 drums of automotive gas oil, 5 drums of premium motor spirit, 10 bags of assorted grains, 10 crates of soft drinks, 150 pieces of used clothing, 50 pieces of women fabrics, 50 pieces children’s wears, 30 pairs of women’s footwears, textiles materials, medical supplies, 21 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, 2 grinding machines, 1 tanker loaded with premium motor spirit, 30 rustled cattle, the sum of N938,580.00, and other sundry items. “Troops equally neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 18 terrorists, as well as 21 terrorists’logisticssuppliers, two terrorists’ foreign informants, and five kidnappers. “Troopsalsorescued47abducted civilians while a total of 377 Boko Haram Terrorist/ Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 52 adult males, 126 adult females and199 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatres of operations. “Equally, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of air interdiction operations at terrorists’ hideout, enclaves and camps. Notably, on 22 December 2022, an air interdiction operationwasconductedatterrorists’ enclaves at Suwa, Arina Woje and Amchile in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.”

