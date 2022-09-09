DHQ: Troops seized stolen crude worth over N1.2bn in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops seized stolen crude oil worth over N1.2 billion, between August 25 and September 8. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmafami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja. He said the ongoing operations across theatres have continued to yield the expected gains. Danmafami said: “Troops of Operation Delta Safe in conjunction with the Department of State Service has continued to conduct kinetic operations, geared towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in South South. “Accordingly, the Joint Task Force operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and Operation Dakatar Da Barawo conducted patrols and anti-illegal oil bunkering and swap buggy operation at different locations in the Niger Delta region, within towns, villages, communities and creeks in Bayelsa and Rivers State respectively. “Notably, on 28 August 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH on patrol at Forupa area of Bayelsa State arrested a suspected sea robber name Mr Dibo who has been on the watch list of wanted pirates. “The suspect and his gang have been terrorizing and robbing passenger boats, along Southern Ijaw and its environs. Similarly, troops raided suspected criminals hide out at Iriebe village in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and arrested 20 suspects with large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis Sativa.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...