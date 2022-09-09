DHQ: Troops seized stolen crude worth over N1.2bn in two weeks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops seized stolen crude oil worth over N1.2 billion, between August 25 and September 8. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmafami, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja. He said the ongoing operations across theatres have continued to yield the expected gains. Danmafami said: “Troops of Operation Delta Safe in conjunction with the Department of State Service has continued to conduct kinetic operations, geared towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in South South. “Accordingly, the Joint Task Force operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and Operation Dakatar Da Barawo conducted patrols and anti-illegal oil bunkering and swap buggy operation at different locations in the Niger Delta region, within towns, villages, communities and creeks in Bayelsa and Rivers State respectively. “Notably, on 28 August 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH on patrol at Forupa area of Bayelsa State arrested a suspected sea robber name Mr Dibo who has been on the watch list of wanted pirates. “The suspect and his gang have been terrorizing and robbing passenger boats, along Southern Ijaw and its environs. Similarly, troops raided suspected criminals hide out at Iriebe village in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and arrested 20 suspects with large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis Sativa.”
Related Articles
FUOYE: Adamu, Fayemi, Ewi, others for outgoing VC’s valediction
Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ogun State, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Finance, Ex-Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Chairman, TETFund, Director-General, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Director, Tertiary Education, the Ewi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cleric urges Nigerians to embrace unity
The Primate of The African Church, His Eminence Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe, has called on Nigerians not to despair but be fervent in prayers to secure the unity of the nation. The cleric made this call at a recent Primatial Visit to the African Church Lagos West Missionary Diocese Lagos Province, Bethel Cathedral Ikorodu, Lagos. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: Nigeria needs PPP to bridge $2.3trn infrastructure gap
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said annual budgetary allocations alone cannot address the nation’s infrastructure deficit. He said government could only raise the required $2.3 trillion meant to bridge the gap in the next 30 years by effective collaboration with the private sector. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the opening of a two–day retreat of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)