DHQ: We invited Olawunmi for intels sharing

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the need for intelligence sharing necessitated the invitation of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd).

It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims.

New Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North East, during an interview session on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The said interview had seemingly rattled authorities, with unconfirmed reports that regulatory agencies may be planning to wield the big stick.

Among others, the retired senior intelligence officer was quoted as saying: “The center of Insurgency in Nigeria are the sponsors.

“We cannot resolve issues of sponsors because they are in Buhari’s government.

“We know them, I was in the military intelligence.

“The defence headquarters staff that I work with, they know.”

Reacting to reports of Olawunmi’s possible arrest, the DHQ, in a terse statement by its spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said: “Please gentlemen of the press. There is a Sahara reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi rtd. This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon.

“You recall he said he his privileged to lots of information during his media interview on Channels.

“He was only invite (sic) through text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more lights with the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Also recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the six Geo-Political Zones where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it.”