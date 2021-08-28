News

DHQ: We invited Olawunmi for intels sharing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the need for intelligence sharing necessitated the invitation of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd).
It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims.
New Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North East, during an interview session on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily.
The said interview had seemingly rattled authorities, with unconfirmed reports that regulatory agencies may be planning to wield the big stick.
Among others, the retired senior intelligence officer was quoted as saying: “The center of Insurgency in Nigeria are the sponsors.
“We cannot resolve issues of sponsors because they are in Buhari’s government.
“We know them, I was in the military intelligence.
“The defence headquarters staff that I work with, they know.”
Reacting to reports of Olawunmi’s possible arrest, the DHQ, in a terse statement by its spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said: “Please gentlemen of the press. There is a Sahara reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi rtd. This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon.
“You recall he said he his privileged to lots of information during his media interview on Channels.
“He was only invite (sic)  through text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more lights with the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.
“Also recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the six Geo-Political Zones where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dangote Foundation disburses N3.9bn to women, youths

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) said it has so far disbursed N3.924 billion to 392,490 women and youths across 11 states in the country as part of its microgrant programme.   The beneficiary states, according to the Foundation, include Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Katsina states. The Foundation, in a […]
News

Johnson to press Biden to delay Afghan withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK prime minister is expected to ask US President Joe Biden to keep American forces in Afghanistan beyond August 31 in order to allow evacuation flights to continue. Boris Johnson will make the request at an emergency meeting of world leaders from the G7 countries on Tuesday. Many thousands of people are crowded […]
News

#EndSARS: Group drags Femi to ICC for instigating war crimes in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Falana , will face criminal charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly instigating war crimes in Nigeria, triggering the killing of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of properties and other heinous crimes against humanity during and after the EndSARS protests.  The criminal complaint, dated 4th November 2020, was addressed to the Office of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica