DHQ: We’ll deal with those disparaging the military

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned individuals and groups against disparaging the military, vowing to deal decisively with such tendencies.

Specifically, the DHQ noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a professional institution, whose primary responsibility remained the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig- Gen. Benard Onyeuko, conveyed the position in a statement Saturday night.

According to Onyeuko, the DHQ’s clarification was necessitated by a video trending on social media “alleging that some Nigerian Military personnel were on a spying mission to the residence of one Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as ‘Sunday Igboho’ before they were apprehended”.

The statement noted that: “In the viral video which was released on Friday 19 March 2021, the alleged ‘soldiers’ were seen being accused of having been sent by the Government to do a ‘survey’ of Sunday Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.”

While describing Igboho as a “self-acclaimed Yoruba activist”, the DHQ said it was further alleged that the action of the so-called “soldiers” was orchestrated by the Federal Government as a result of comments he made alleging that Yorubas are no longer a part of Nigeria.

It stated thus: “While the Defence Headquarters has no interest dragging or joining issues with Sunday Adeyemo or his associates, it is pertinent to clear the air and address these allegations squarely.

“For the record, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

“As such, the Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to ‘spy’ on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

“Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly disciplined and professional organisation with extant laws and regulations which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties.

“As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, preliminary investigation has so far revealed that one of the alleged ‘soldiers’ is a serial impersonator”.

