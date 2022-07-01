DHQ: We’ve intensified fight against economic sabotage

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has pledged to hunt down oil thieves, saying economic sabotage under whatever guise, will not be tolerated. According to the DHQ, no fewer than 26 suspected oil thieves were arrested during an anti-illegal bunkering operation by troops in Niger Delta. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja yesterday, said the ongoing operations to stop illegal bunkering, oil theft and other criminal activities in the creeks will be sustained with a view to ensuring economic prosperity. He said: “The troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo between June 17 and 19 carried out anti-illegal bunkering, oil theft and other sundry operations at various parts of Delta and Rivers states.

“Several wooden boats, storage tanks, dugout pits laden with illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil were discovered. “…26 oil thieves were arrested, 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, 9-speed boats amongst other equipment were impounded. “The total of 930,000 litres of Automotive Gao Oil and 1,150,000 litres of stolen crude oil was discovered. “Similarly, Operation Octopus Grip between June 16 and 26 carried out a massive anti-illegal bunkering, oil refining and crude oil theft in various parts of the South South Zone.

