Sports

Di Maria, Marquinhos have homes burgled during match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The family homes of Paris St-Germain players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled while the French champions played Nantes on Sunday.
Argentina midfielder Di Maria was substituted in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 defeat after being told about the incident.

 

His family members were only aware their home had been burgled after it happened.

Brazil defender Marquinhos said his parents’ home had also been burgled, adding that “nobody was hurt”.

The public prosecutor in Nanterre said the Banditry Repression Brigade (BRB), a French anti-organised crime squad, had been tasked with the investigation into the incident at Di Maria’s home. It looked into burglaries of the homes of PSG striker Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Sergio Rico earlier this year.
The Versailles prosecutor will be involved in the Marquinhos case.

Former Manchester United player Di Maria was the victim of an attempted burglary while at his home in Cheshire in 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Our lives, our pains: The struggles of physically-challenged Paralympians

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

A marriage with a physically-challenged partner comes with its difficulty but the trial is almost unimaginable when both partners are suffering the same form of disability. That is the fate of Shade and Tolulope Taiwo, who despite their disability, chose to enjoy marital bliss and used their infirmity to project the image of Nigeria in […]
Sports

EPL: Foxes boost Champions League hopes with Sheffield win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Ayoze Perez’s smart effort helped fourth-placed Leicester see off Sheffield United to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Debutant Luke Thomas found Perez just inside the area and he fired past Dean Henderson into the bottom corner to open the scoring, reports the […]
Sports

Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica