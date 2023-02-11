Diala: Full of ac tivities for all ages

It was a beautiful sight to behold. Having worked and lived in Asaba for years, I always looked forward to beholding a children’s park, a heritage site, zoo and recreational centre, among others that could offer residents and tourists an opportunity to sit out, learn, refresh and renew their minds. This is exactly why I made sure I honoured this invitation.

I have come to see Asaba as home and I have been part of the Asaba hospitality and tourism journey. Before now, Grand Hotel Convention Centre and Resort tried to create a little bit of hospitality with outdoor services attached. In recent times, especially between late 2013 and now few branded hotels like Best Western (Elomaz); Bon Hotels (Transtel); among other indigenous hotels, clubs, lounges and restaurants dot the Asaba hospitality landscape. Despite all these, a befitting recreational facility was lacking. That gap needed to be filled. It was not, until now by the good efforts of the Delta State government.

The Mariam Babaginda Leisure Park is best described as phenomenal, massive best in class and thrilling with activities and games for all ages. Whatever your age is, there is a place for you at the park; young or old. The tour which lasted over three hours seemed endless. The Zoo was captivating. Beautifully laid out and well constructed housing varieties of animals, birds, reptiles and many more. I counted over 10 different species of birds (pelicans, ducks, stork, etc.) I also beheld living Chimpanzee, Monkeys, different species of snakes, alliga-tors, and then the oga kpatakpata of them all – a lion.

Yes, a lion. The very amazing sight was seeing a live Zebra spotting its usual dominant brilliant white and black colours. Oh my God. A visit will humble you. There is so much to see and learn from one park. Please, start planning your weekends ahead from now. We continued our tour to the next facility within the precinct of the park- The Delta Film Village. I dubbed it ‘Deltawood’. With a 21st century studio, 400 capacity amphitheater, a guest house, epic village, hostel and administrative block, ‘Deltawood’ is born. As a tourism enthusiast and hospitality evangelist, I bear witness today that this project is a courageous move towards ending unemployment in Nigeria. This is a model worth replicating in other regions of Nigeria. I have no doubt that the bumper crowds will hit the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park soon.

I endorse this facility and I welcome you whole heartedly to ‘My Asaba’ – the proud capital of Delta State.

Chibuikem Diala, is hospitality evangelist and First Deputy Coordinator of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Delta State

