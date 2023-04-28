Travel & Tourism

Diala: My thoughts on marketing tourism sites in South East

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Chibuikem Diala a season tourism professionals and hospitality consultant, is the organisers of International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) Africa, a B2B platform for the promotion of tourism products and services and conferences for an entrenched travel and tourism business in Nigeria and Africa. With a practical experience on South East tourism market space where he has operated from for years, he shares some thoughts on marketing tourist attractions in the region for the benefits of the market and Nigerian tourism space.

Talking about advertising tourism sites in the South East, most tourism sites in the region are not (fully) developed, so it is difficult to spend money advertising same because you advertise sellable tourism products – not potentials. Most tourism sites; culture/festivals, MICE products, and others in the South East are not fully developed. Roads to existing ones are mostly inaccessible. In other instances, community approach is latent and unwelcoming. It therefore becomes very difficult to advertise and market same to attract Naira not to talk of foreign currency.

In my thinking, governments across the region need to do a need analysis, identify sellable tourism potentials, infrastructure needs, branding/marketing opportunities, and then build a strategic business case document that is commercially focused and viable for investors to consider. Until the individual South East governments do this with credible intent of developing excellent tourism products, tourists’ satisfaction/safety, community development, the expected maximum revenue will not be realisable. Until then our expectations will continue to hover around the realms of ‘dreams.’ This cannot be possible by mere wishes rather by genuine efforts that are professional, transparent and accountable.

