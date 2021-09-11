Diamond and Pearls Travels honoured at Densa Awards 2021

Densa Awards 2021 has recognised Diamond and Pearls Travel as Travel Agency of The Year. The recognisation, according the award organisers, was based on the agency’s reputation, authenticity and service delivery qualities. “Following your brand’s distinguished reputation, authenticity, customers’ satisfaction and societal impacts,” said the organisers in its statement of award. It further stated that: ‘‘The recognition award for the Best Travel Agency Of The Year Award is a non – voting category of the Densa Awards, the recipients deserve by merit, customers’ satisfaction, analysis and social impacts.

Hence we have found Diamonds and Pearls Travels worthy of this award.’’ At the colourful award ceremony held at Brownhill Coliseum, Warri and hosted by Ayo Makun popularly known as A.Y, the cofounder of Diamonds and Pearls Travels, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, who was at the event, expressed great delight at the recognition, saying it is a big boost for the agency. ‘‘We thank Almighty God for this award and we encourage our colleagues in the travel industry to keep pushing, do not give up or relent, this is a trying time for our industry but this too shall pass.

‘‘To all our amazing customers, thank you for supporting us, going on trips with us, buying our travel products and services, may God bless and increase you. To all our followers on social media, thank you for being a part of our community and for liking, sharing and commenting on our posts. ‘‘To our partners, airlines, embassies, hotels, DMCs, your assistance has been tremendous and we would not have gotten this far without you all. Finally, to all staff at Diamonds and Pearls Travels, you faithfulness and loyalty have been outstanding, we are blessed as a company to have people like you.

