Diamond and Pearls Travels offers tour of Indonesia

One of the most popular tourist destinations in South Asia is Indonesia, given its appealing sights and sounds, many tourists have found it a haven for leisure, especially for anyone in love with sand, sun, and sea. Summer is perhaps the best time to go for this life time adventure hence Diamond and Pearls Travels Limited, which is one of Nigeria’s leading tour firms, has put together a nine – day outbound tour of the country for Nigerians wishing to have the best of summer treat in the South Asia country.

Tagged ‘visit Paradise on earth,’ according to Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, co-founder and chief executive officer of the award winning tour company, Indonesia is a must explore destination for anyone wishing to savour the best of nature as she says that: ‘‘If you’re looking for a beach vacation, adventure, history, natural beauty, or a little bit of everything, Indonesia has something for everyone. This charming and lovely destination will provide an unforgettable experience, and we at Diamonds and Pearls Travels are about to demystify Indonesia with you.’’

The nine days package itinerary is an all inconclusive package that include: Visa assistance, Air fares, local flights and transfers, ground handling, accommodation in five star in Jakarta, Ubud and Semiyak; with one night stay in Jakarta, four nights stay in Ubud and three nights stay in Seminyak. While some of the activities and sites to be visited include: National Monu-ment of Indonesia (MONAS), cruise to Lembongan Island, Ayung river rafting, Ceking rice terrace in Tegalalang village, and visit to coffee plantation. Other locations are: Tukad Cepung waterfall, Lempuyang Gate of Heaven, Balinese cooking class, visit to Ulundanu temple, Twin lake Buyan and Tamblingan, visit to Tanah Lot temple; Catamaran cruise to Nusa Lembongan and on the Bali Hai Beach Club Cruise with barbecue lunch. Then water sports – kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving and parasailing.

