Diamond Chief is steadily changing the game with his unique style and vibe

Over the years, the ghanaian music industry has been churning out a variety of music superstars. Like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and many more. It has never failed to produce heavy weight rappers annually. Despite the fact that last year’s was a bit tremulous due to the current pandemic, music entrepreneurs have single handedly picked out Abdul Nasir Osman, Diamond chief as one of the formidable forces to watch out for.

His style has placed him in an ambience of unmitigated phosphorescence, with countless streams already on digital streaming platforms. On the other hand, his 2019 success with ghanian young rich nigga “shatta bundle” has also garnered him impressive fan base on different social meadia platforms.

Since he professionally made his foray into music with the release of his debut single, “Dont Dull” he has been able to gather an impressively large fanbase. He’s known and loved for his uniqueness, style and his extraordinary nature in the music industry.

Diamond Chief is without any single doubt, on his way to becoming one of Africa’s rap star forces in the global scene. Inspired by the likes of Eminem and Wizkid, Diamond chief has proven on several occurrences that he’s following their threads and on the long run, he yearn to be one of those acts who’ll leave their mark in the sands of time.

