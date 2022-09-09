Diamond League: Amazing Amusan races to record victory in Zurich

Reigning Nigeria, Commonwealth and World 100m hurdles champion Tobiloba Amusan won the last major global title of the outdoor season when she raced to the women’s 100m Hurdles gold at the Diamond League final in Zurich, breaking a 22-year-old meeting record. The champion finished in 12.29s ahead of American Tia Jones who came in 2nd in 12.40s and Britany Anderson of Jamaica who also ran 12.42s to finish 3rd.

The Nigerian began her historic run on the track with the Diamond League trophy last year when she sped to a then 12.42 seconds African record to win the high hurdles in Zurich. That feat made her the first Nigerian athlete to win a Diamond League discipline at the final and be crowned the Diamond League champion for the year. The 25 year old has not looked back since that historic run in Zurich last year September. She started 2022 by successfully defending her African Championships title in Mauritius early June before travelling to Paris to smash her 12.42 seconds African record.

Amusan ran 12.41 seconds at the Diamond league meeting in Paris before storming Edo City in Nigeria to rewrite the 12.63 seconds Nigerian Championships record set in 1997 by Angela Atede in Lagos. The reigning African champion ran 12.58 seconds to add the championships record to her collections before going to the biggest stage in world athletics to achieve a legendary status.

