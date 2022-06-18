Sports

Diamond League: Meeting de Paris airs live on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing all the action from the 2022 Diamond League Meeting de Paris on Saturday 18 June at 7pm. Both on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel) and SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). The seventh leg of the 2022 Diamond League series will take place at the French capital of Paris. The Meeting de Paris at Stade Sebastien Charlety, meanwhile, will feature a blockbuster showdown in the Women’s 100m, as Ivory Coast speedster Marie-Josee Ta Lou takes on the likes of Mujinga Kambundji, Dafne Schippers and three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Also keep an eye out for a stacked Men’s Pole Vault competition, featuring Sam Kendricks, Renuad Lavillenie and Thiago Braz, as well as local favourites Quentin Bigot and Alexandra Tavernier, who will be looking to claim top spot in the Men’s and Women’s Hammer Throw respectively – events which have previously been overlooked in the Diamond League.

“It’s a real reward for us, who perform with the hammer. There were the other three throws in Diamond League, all that was missing was us! It’s progressing little by little and it’s a real pleasure,” said Tavernier. To watch these games, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions.

 

