Diamond rings, stylish stars most prized possession

Diamonds are said to be a girl’s best friend but in this case, diamond rings are stylish stars’ most prized jewelry. It said that, by the size of the rock intertwined with platinum, says a lot about how prestigious and famous the celebrity is.

At their level of fame, the prize tag, designers brand determines how fashionable. Music super stars like Wiz- Kid, Davido, Burnaboy and Tiwa Savage all rock this symbol of fame while performing on stage or stepping out for red carpet events.

WizKid, while presenting his latest single to the world, showed off his bedazzled Gucci gloves, spotting a few diamond rings on his fingers.

It may interest you to know that, these jewelry is not cheap at all.

 

According to an American based celebrity diamond jewelry designer, Godson Umeh, a diamond ring custom made for these superstars can only be as low as $500,000 and can go as high as $10,000,000

 

