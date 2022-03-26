Diamonds and Pearls Travels Limited earns best outbound tour operator Travellers Award for 2021

Diamonds and Pearls Travels Limited was one of the operators in Nigerian tourism that was recently celebrated by Travellers Awards during the Abuja Jabamah 2022 event where it was bestowed with the best tour operator (Outbound) in Nigeria for the year 2012.

The organisers of Travellers Awards, which is headed by Ikechi Uko, commended the tour company with is co-managed by one of the most famous and successful travel business couples, David Lamidi and Wonuola Olatunde– Lamidi, as one of the most consistent outbound tour operators in 2021 despite the drawback imposed on the sector by COVID-19. ‘‘The past year, 2021 was a slow growth year for tourism in Nigeria. With the slow down on international travel, Diamonds and Pearls Travels Limited stood out to promote and give life to outbound tourism in Nigeria,’’ it stated, adding that: ‘‘It gives us great pleasure to inform you that your valiant efforts have not gone unnoticed and you have been recognised as the Best Tour Operator (Outbound) in Nigeria for the year 2021.’’

Reacting to this development, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde- Lamidi, expressed her delight over the recognition, noting that: ‘‘The award shows that your work and efforts are being recognised. It is something of honour and great achievement. ‘‘As a company, we are extremely grateful and excited about this award given to us by Atqnews.com, the publishers of Travellers Magazine, at the just concluded Abuja Jabamah 2022 tourism event. Looking back, she disclosed that the last two years have been most difficult period in tourism business. ‘‘The last two years in the travel and hospitality industry have been very difficult because of the COVID – 19 pandemic. Destinations were closed, people stopped travelling and the travel and tourism industry was at the brink of collapse,’’ she recalled. She further recollected that: ‘‘It was difficult running a business or even paying salaries. As a brand we decided that we wanted to change the narrative during the lockdown and we kept on educating people on places they can visit once travel resumes, we promoted new destinations that were open to tourists.

‘‘We engaged in live sessions on Instagram on our page @dandptravels and TV and radionuclide interviews too. We introduced new destinations to the Nigerian market like Egypt and Jordan and increased numbers to destinations that were still open to tourism like Maldives, Seychelles, Mombasa, Turkey and Zanzibar, Morocco and others.

‘‘We also promoted local tourism and organised daycations and staycations in hotels like Epe Resort,Federal Palace Hotel and Casino and Eko Hotels and Suites. ‘‘We realised that Nigerians needed a getaway so we created travel products based on destinations that were open on what was available. ‘‘We are glad to see that our efforts didn’t go unnoticed and we have been able to add value to the travel industry in Africa in particular because we promoted a lot of African destinations under our; “See Africa by Africans” initiative.’’

For Olatunde-Lamidi, who is not a stranger to awards as her company and the husband and herself have over the years won series of accolades and awards, said the new award would not doubt buoy the company and themselves to greater heights as they would continue to do all that are needed to promote destinations across the world. As she stated that: ‘‘This award and all the other awards we have ever received mean so many things to us. One, it shows that people are watching us and whatever we do never goes unnoticed. ‘‘Two, it is a call to us that we should do more and never feel comfortable where we are, it pushes us to break more grounds and push boundaries.

Three, it ignites the fire in us to open up more destinations to the Nigerian travel market and to help the Nigerian traveller discover more destinations. ‘‘Four, our customers and potential customers will expect more from us as a multi award winning company. This means that we must constantly improve on our customer service, product offerings, create more travel products and unique experiences. People will expect much more from us.’’ Elated by this, she looks to the future with hope and aspiration, saying it holds a lot for them: ‘‘Only God knows the future and He will direct us on the path to follow.

However, as a company, we have plans and projections for the Nigerian travel market. We want to open up new destinations and experiences for Nigerians. We have done this successfully with Egypt, Jordan and recently with Bahrain. ‘‘We want to increase our partnerships and break into destinations like Asia and Europe.

We have been building our profile to introduce set departures for Nigerians and the outcome has been good. We also want to increase customer education and experience so that travel becomes a lifestyle. ‘‘We are looking at embracing technology and integrating Travel Ajo, which is our scheme for travellers that want to pay in instalments for their trips. We have a lot in store for the Nigerian travel market and we aim to continue to make travel affordable, accessible and fun. ‘‘To increase exposure and bring travel to everyone, we will be exhibiting at the Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair and we will be coming out with hot travel deals, discounts and many more.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...