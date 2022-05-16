Business

DiamondXtra: Access Bank to reward customers with N270m

Access Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period.

 

Dubbed “DiamondXtra Season 14”, the savings promo is expected to see customers cart away over N270 million in cash prizes. Mr Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank, said Season 14 was designed following survey conducted on customers on inform the changes they want to see.

 

Giles said that DiamondXtra, introduced in July 2008, had impacted the lives of its loyal customers. “We have given out education grants, business grants and salary for life.

 

“The launch of DiamondXtra Season 14 is our best yet, and that’s because it is yours. From the very beginning, Diamond Xtra was designed by our customers themselves. “They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives.

 

“Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, Business Grant and Free Rent. They also told us to add lots of smaller prizes so everybody has a chance to win.

 

“And finally, they asked us to bring it closer to home and that’s why this year we are taking DiamondXtra into every neighbourhood so that people can see the difference and share with friends,” Giles said. “Two years ago, we listened to our customers and developed DiamondXtra digital, we have over two million customers under the digital platform. We have  increased the price for this year. We are given business grants to our customers to set up business. We will also help teach customers skills to start business.

 

This year we will be providing training to 14,000 people,” he noted further. Mrs. Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said customers would cart away with over N270 million in prizes in DiamondXtra Season 14. Umeh said the bank had impacted over 22,000 families since the inception of DiamondXtra promo.

 

According to Umeh, because of the impact of COVID-19 and as the world has moved to digital economy, the bank found it expedient to introduce digital DiamondXtra accounts openings and to train its customers digitally.

 

