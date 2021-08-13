DiamondXtra: Access Bank to reward customers with N600m

Access Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. Dubbed, “DiamondXtra Season 13,” the savings promo is expected to see customers cart away over N600 million in cash prizes. The bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr Victor Etuokwu, said at the launch in Lagos that the initiative was instituted to enhance savings culture and drive the Federal Government’s financial inclusion initiative. Etuokwu said the bank had been rewarding and changing lives of customers in the past 12 years.

“We have been rewarding and changing lives of our customers for 12 years and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme. “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. “With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalised and reloaded to create winners every day. “DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money and gain interest on their savings, but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants and so much more.

Like this: Like Loading...