Business

DiamondXtra: Access Bank to reward customers with N600m

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. Dubbed, “DiamondXtra Season 13,” the savings promo is expected to see customers cart away over N600 million in cash prizes. The bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr Victor Etuokwu, said at the launch in Lagos that the initiative was instituted to enhance savings culture and drive the Federal Government’s financial inclusion initiative. Etuokwu said the bank had been rewarding and changing lives of customers in the past 12 years.

“We have been rewarding and changing lives of our customers for 12 years and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme. “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. “With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalised and reloaded to create winners every day. “DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money and gain interest on their savings, but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants and so much more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank lauded for women empowerment initiatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media entrepreneur and popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has said she is motivated to partner with Ecobank on its “Selfmade Woman” initiative because of the bank’s various women friendly programmes, noting that many individuals, especially women, who own small businesses, are supported by the bank to succeed. Speaking at the “2021 Selfmade Woman Conference,” she said: […]
Business

Aig-Imoukhuede: Continuous learning, key to success

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Founder/Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited and its affiliates, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has reiterated the company’s commitment to building a continuous learning environment that empowers employees.   He stated this yesterday while welcoming participants to the second edition of the Coronation Capital Limited Corporate Finance and Business Valuation online training (Valuation Master Class).   He said: […]
Business

Analysts to FG: Hold off on $3.4bn SDR from IMF

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing rising oil prices and what they describe as “increasing likelihood of a successful Eurobond issuance” by Nigeria, analysts at CardinalStone Research have advised the Federal Government not to fully drawdown on the anticipated $3.4 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).   As part of further measures to enable member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica